EUR/USD: levels to watch ahead of the big events

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1805

Speculative interest is holding its breath ahead of the upcoming Yellen speech in a bit more than an hour, ignoring macroeconomic releases that usually rock the pair. Earlier today, Germany released its IFO survey, which showed that business confidence eased in August to 115.9 from a record 116.0 in July anyway above market's expectations. The assessment of the current of the current situation, however, fell to 124.6 from a previously revised 125.5, also missing forecast. In the US, Durable Goods Orders fell by more than expected in July, down by 6.8%, although the core reading, excluding transportation, came in at 0.5%, slightly above the 0.4% expected. Anyway, it's all about Yellen and Draghi today.

In the meantime, the pair keeps hovering around 1.1800, with a short-term neutral stance according to the 4 hours chart, as the price is barely above its 20 and 100 SMAs, both flat and within a tight range, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The weekly low at 1.1730 is the immediate support ahead of a stronger static area at 1.1680/90- Below this last, the decline can gain momentum and extend down to 1.1630. To the upside, 1.1830 is the immediate resistance, followed by 1.1860, with only a break above this last favoring a bullish continuation for later on the day.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1685

Resistance levels: 1.1830 1.1860 1.1910

