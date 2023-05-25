EUR/USD: Let's be serious, defaulting on the US debt is not currently on the table

Share:

Τhe single European currency continues to be under pressure as global concern over the United States' debt and today's announcement on the growth path of the German economy do not favor the Euro.

The German GDP announced a little earlier showed unexpected that the German economy is in a contractionary environment. Something that creates concern for the fear of a recession in the European economy, while if this concern increases, it is able to limit the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank in relation to the continuation of the increase in key interest rates.

Today's announcement of the German GDP comes to complete an unfavorable picture after yesterday's news on the Ifo index on the business climate and prospects of the German economy which also troubled.

The latest developments on the negotiation between President Biden and the Republicans on the level of the US debt continue to be in a confusing environment as no agreement has yet come to the table.

As the concern intensifies international stock markets are under pressure and although no one would expect it due to the specificity of the case with the possibility of bankruptcy in the world's largest economy the dollar is strengthening as it still retains the privilege of being considered a safe haven currency.

But let's be serious ! my personal assessment is that again a negotiating table has been set where both sides are exhausting the negotiating floor in order to gain some benefits and the real risk of US debt defaults is not on the table at this time.

Without wanting to get involved in geopolitical ideologies, the simple thought leads me to the fact that in the midst of a huge conflict between East and West, it would be an incredible defeat if, after a year of terrible sanctions against the Russian economy, it remains stable while the US to be driven into bankruptcy.

With very simple logic I believe that such a thing has no chance of being on the table.

The behavior of the market has generally confirmed all the thoughts as stated in previous articles as the US currency maintains a mild upward momentum, the level of 1.0750 on first time it proved to be a good support but as I mentioned yesterday the possibility that in a second time to break down was increased.

Τhe pair is now down over 400 basis points from the highs of 1,11 found a few weeks ago and I believe that just as the mildly upward momentum of the European currency had shown signs of fatigue we are close to see the same behavior for the US currency too , so i will preferred to focus on positions in favor of the European currency with a view to the reactions that continue to be in the foreground with strong fidelity.