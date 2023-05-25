EUR/USD: Let's be serious, defaulting on the US debt is not currently on the table

Τhe single European currency continues to be under pressure as global concern over the United States' debt and today's announcement on the growth path of the German economy do not favor the Euro.
The German GDP announced a little earlier showed unexpected that the German economy is in a contractionary environment. Something that creates concern for the fear of a recession in the European economy, while if this concern increases, it is able to limit the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank in relation to the continuation of the increase in key interest rates.
Today's announcement of the German GDP comes to complete an unfavorable picture after yesterday's news on the Ifo index on the business climate and prospects of the German economy which also troubled.
The latest developments on the negotiation between President Biden and the Republicans on the level of the US debt continue to be in a confusing environment as no agreement has yet come to the table.
As the concern intensifies international stock markets are under pressure and although no one would expect it due to the specificity of the case with the possibility of bankruptcy in the world's largest economy the dollar is strengthening as it still retains the privilege of being considered a safe haven currency.
But let's be serious ! my personal assessment is that again a negotiating table has been set where both sides are exhausting the negotiating floor in order to gain some benefits and the real risk of US debt defaults is not on the table at this time.
Without wanting to get involved in geopolitical ideologies, the simple thought leads me to the fact that in the midst of a huge conflict between East and West, it would be an incredible defeat if, after a year of terrible sanctions against the Russian economy, it remains stable while the US to be driven into bankruptcy.
With very simple logic I believe that such a thing has no chance of being on the table.
The behavior of the market has generally confirmed all the thoughts as stated in previous articles as the US currency maintains a mild upward momentum, the level of 1.0750 on first time it proved to be a good support but as I mentioned yesterday the possibility that in a second time to break down was increased.
Τhe pair is now down over 400 basis points from the highs of 1,11 found a few weeks ago and I believe that just as the mildly upward momentum of the European currency had shown signs of fatigue we are close to see the same behavior for the US currency too , so i will preferred to focus on positions in favor of the European currency with a view to the reactions that continue to be in the foreground with strong fidelity.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
