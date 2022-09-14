The pair is trading below the 1/1 level in the early hours of Wednesdays after the significant gains made by the US dollar in the wake of announcements on the path of US inflation yesterday.

As we noted in yesterday's article without any significant further reduction of inflationary pressures in US - beyond even the expected - the European currency could hardly continue the upward movement.

Indeed yesterday's news disappointed those who expected a significant reduction in inflation prices and following the announcement a strong rally started for the US dollar with more 200 basis points gains.

The market now expects the Fed's rhetoric to remain hawkish with a 75 basis point rate hike next meeting already being discounted, while some limited bets on a 100 points rates hike have also started to appear.

The environment that has been created clearly favors the US currency while the significant losses in the stock markets reinforce dollar purchases as a safe haven currency.

Now the ground for the pair to reapproach the recent lows at the 0.9865 level is quite fertile and the chances of this happening are high.

The market seems to repeat the last pattern where after the dips of the pair we have some significant reaction from the European currency but without it managing to have a long duration.

The possibility for this pattern to continue is still there but as is known when the market digests some levels, the chances of them changing increase.

The announcement of retail sales in the US later in the day is eagerly awaited by investors and possibly if the numbers are high the recent momentum in favor of the dollar will be reinforced.

With this logic, I will not differentiate the basic strategy to buy the pair on dips, but expecting possible new lows.