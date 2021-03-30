EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD most important level of the week is at 1.1810/30. Holding below here keepsthe outlook negative & yesterday we topped at 1.1793.

USDCAD struggles at strong resistance at 1.2600/10 & holds last week’s high at1.2628.

Daily analysis

EURUSD still holding 3 month trend line support at 1.1770/60 so this is obviously keyto direction on the downside for this week. A break below 1.1750 keeps the pressureon for 1.1700/1.1690.

The most important resistance of the week is at 1.1810/30. Bulls need a sustainedbreak above 1.1840 to target 1.1890/1.1900.

USDCAD tested strong resistance at 1.2600/10. A break above 1.2630 this week caninitially target 1.2675/85.

Best support for today at 1.2570/50. A break below here however could add pressureto 1.2500/1.2490.

Chart