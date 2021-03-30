EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD most important level of the week is at 1.1810/30. Holding below here keepsthe outlook negative & yesterday we topped at 1.1793.
USDCAD struggles at strong resistance at 1.2600/10 & holds last week’s high at1.2628.
Daily analysis
EURUSD still holding 3 month trend line support at 1.1770/60 so this is obviously keyto direction on the downside for this week. A break below 1.1750 keeps the pressureon for 1.1700/1.1690.
The most important resistance of the week is at 1.1810/30. Bulls need a sustainedbreak above 1.1840 to target 1.1890/1.1900.
USDCAD tested strong resistance at 1.2600/10. A break above 1.2630 this week caninitially target 1.2675/85.
Best support for today at 1.2570/50. A break below here however could add pressureto 1.2500/1.2490.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1750 amid rising yields
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1750 amid surging US Treasury yields. Rising inflation expectations and vaccine progress boost US rates, underpinning the dollar. Growing coronavirus concerns keep the euro pressured. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.