EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD missed the next target of 1.2160/70 by 11 pips & held 6 pips above strong support at 1.2095/85.
USDCAD lower as predicted to just 4 pips above the next target of 1.2260/40. This is important 8 month descending trend line support & could mark a low for the week.
GBPCAD broke towards very strong support at 1.7090/70.
Daily analysis
EURUSD key resistance at 1.2150/60. It is possible this will be the high for the week. Shorts need stops above 1.2175. A break higher targets 1.2205/15.
Strong support at 1.2095/85. Longs need stops below 1.2075. Buying opportunity at 1.2055/45, stop below 1.2035.
USDCAD strong support at 1.2260/40. A break lower to however meets very strong support at 1.2190/80.
The pair are severely oversold. A bounce from here is possible targeting 1.2300 with first resistance at 1.3220/30. Watch for a high for the morning session. Further gains are unlikely but if seen meet strong resistance at 1.2350/60. Shorts need stops above 1.2375.
GBPCAD broke towards very strong support at 1.7090/70 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 1.7030.
Longs at 1.7090/70 initially target 1.7130/40 & 1.7160/70. Expect strong resistance at 1.7200/10.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
