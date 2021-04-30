EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD missed the next target of 1.2160/70 by 11 pips & held 6 pips above strong support at 1.2095/85.

USDCAD lower as predicted to just 4 pips above the next target of 1.2260/40. This is important 8 month descending trend line support & could mark a low for the week.

GBPCAD broke towards very strong support at 1.7090/70.

Daily analysis

EURUSD key resistance at 1.2150/60. It is possible this will be the high for the week. Shorts need stops above 1.2175. A break higher targets 1.2205/15.

Strong support at 1.2095/85. Longs need stops below 1.2075. Buying opportunity at 1.2055/45, stop below 1.2035.

USDCAD strong support at 1.2260/40. A break lower to however meets very strong support at 1.2190/80.

The pair are severely oversold. A bounce from here is possible targeting 1.2300 with first resistance at 1.3220/30. Watch for a high for the morning session. Further gains are unlikely but if seen meet strong resistance at 1.2350/60. Shorts need stops above 1.2375.

GBPCAD broke towards very strong support at 1.7090/70 in oversold conditions. Longs need stops below 1.7030.

Longs at 1.7090/70 initially target 1.7130/40 & 1.7160/70. Expect strong resistance at 1.7200/10.

