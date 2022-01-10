The major currency pair is falling after demonstrating some growth last week. The asset is mostly trading at 1.1330.
Market players are still processing the FOMC Meeting Minutes published last Wednesday. The document says that the benchmark interest rate may be raised sooner than expected earlier due to constantly increasing inflation. It also mentions that the QE program may be closed as early as March instead of June as it was announced in the past.
Investors also paid attention to the regulator’s comments that it didn’t exclude a possibility of decreasing its own balance right after the rate hike. In fact, it may happen in the first half of 2022, which means that the liquidity ratio will drop.
In the H4 chart, EUR/USD has finished another ascending wave at 1.1363. Possibly, today the pair may correct to reach 1.1310 and then grow towards 1.1333, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing towards 1.1400; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1200. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: its signal line is moving above 0 and may later resume falling to return to this level.
As we can see in the H1 chart, after completing the ascending wave at 1.1361 and rebounding from this level, EUR/USD is correcting and the first correctional wave is expected to reach 1.1310. Later, the market may grow towards 1.1333. From the technical point of view, this idea is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: its signal line is moving below 20, thus indicating a further downtrend in the price chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
