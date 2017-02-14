EUR/USD: just waiting for Yellen

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0615

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Busy, busy Tuesday, with plenty of macroeconomic releases in Europe. The most notable was probably soft growth figures in Europe, with German GDP printing 0.4% in the last quarter of 2016, below the 0.5%, but above a revised 0.1%. The economic growth in the whole region was of 0.4%, below previous 0.5% and the expected 0.5%. Another negative surprise came from the German ZEW survey, as confidence in the country fell to 10.4 for February, from 16.6 in the previous month. Soft readings and political uncertainty are indeed weighing on local business. For the EU, economic sentiment fell to 17.1 from previous 23.2. The EUR/USD pair, however, remains confined to a tight 30 pips range right above the 1.0600 level, as investors await for FED's Yellen semi-annual testimony before the Congress, hoping to get some clues about upcoming rate hikes.

The US has just released its January PPI figures, which surpassed expectations with the core annual reading at 1.2% from previous 1.6% and the expected 1.1%. Despite the good wholesale inflation's numbers, the market remains mute ahead of Yellen. From a technical point of view, the 1 hour chart shows that technical indicators have turned lower, and are currently challenging their mid-lines, whilst the price is a few pips above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, indicating no buying interest around the pair. In the 4 hours chart, however, the pair is clearly bearish, with the price capped by a bearish 20 SMA and technical indicators turning south within negative territory after failing to surpass their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.0590 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0660 1.0705 1.0750

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2474

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2443 its lowest in for the week, after the release of the UK January inflation figures, showing that wholesales prices rose at a much faster-than-expected pace. Output wholesale prices rose by 3.5% in the year to January 2017, and by 0.6% when compared to the previous month. Input prices rose by a whopping 20.5% in the year to January, and by 1.7% from December, reaching the fastest rate of annual growth since September 2008. The Consumer Price Index fell by 0.5% in the month as expected, while yearly basis it rose by 1.8%, above previous 1.6%, but below the 1.9% expected. As said earlier, too much inflation is as dangerous as too little. The pair recovered from the mentioned low but met selling interest around 1.2490, maintaining a short term negative tone, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA whilst the Momentum indicator remains flat within negative territory and the RSI indicator resumed its decline around 37. In the 4 hours chart, the pair maintains a neutral stance, still trading within well-defined Fibonacci levels, and around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere within neutral territory.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2395 1.2360

Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2535 1.2570

USD/JPY Current price: 113.35

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Sentiment backs the yen. Risk aversion dominated the Asian session, with the yen benefiting the most, by news that US President Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn quit, and after Toshiba unexpectedly delayed the release of its earnings report. The company said it expects to book a $6.3 billion write-down in its nuclear power business, due to cost overruns at its US unit and diminishing prospects for its atomic-energy operations. The USD/JPY pair fell down to 113.24, and trades barely above the level ahead of Wall Street's opening. In the 1 hour chart, the price remains above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA offering an immediate support at 113.15, whilst technical indicators head lower within negative territory, supporting some further declines on a break below the mentioned support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is barely holding above a horizontal 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher within neutral territory, but the RSI indicator maintains its downward slope, now around 51. Below 113.15, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope to test the 112.50 region, should Yellen disappoint.

Support levels: 113.15 112.80 112.50

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.20 114.50

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7684

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.7696, with the Aussie fueled by better-than-expected Chinese data released overnight. China's January PPI jumped by 6.9% from a year earlier, the largest annual increase reported since August 2011, and well above the 6.3% increase expected, and previous 5.5%. Consumer prices also rose by more than expected, reaching 2.5% yearly basis after surging by 1.0% in the month, against previous 0.2%. The pair however, retreated from the critical 0.7700 level, but maintains a positive tone, as in the 1 hour chart, the price holds above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are barely retreating from extreme overbought readings. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within positive territory, although losing their upward momentum.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575

Resistance levels: 0.7695 0.7735 0.7770