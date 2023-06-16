Share:

The single European currency is holding at 1,0950 levels with no significant movement so far after Thursday's significant rise in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to raise key interest rates by 25 basis points , but mainly because of the rhetoric from the president Lagarde which remains quite aggressive.

The decision for the 25 basis points increase in interest rates was fully expected and there was no surprise , with the interest being concentrated in President Lagarde's statements , as there were concerns that after the latest macroeconomic data which keep the reflection on the path of development for the EU economy, the aggressive thinking about continued increases would be limited.

At the same time on Wednesday night where while the US Central Bank kept the key interest rates steady on the other hand the Chairman Jerome Powell brought back to the fore a more aggressive tone and the possibility that the cycle of increases on key interest rates has not been completed is now greatly increased.

Yesterday's Ecb meeting and Lagarde's statements show that they have temporarily overshadowed Wednesday's events, with the consequence that the European currency has developed a slightly upward momentum, which I believe will not last long.

Let's not forget that the euro had suffered significant losses and was back almost 500 points lower from the highs of 1,11 it had been at a few weeks earlier.

Without the general picture of the market having changed significantly with the problems weighing on the European currency remaining on the table.

On the other hand the obsession of Ecb officials to fight inflation at any cost keeps the prospect of further interest rate hikes in play which is currently supporting the Euro.

The behavior of the exchange rate in the last few days has fully confirmed my thinking which was geared towards buying the European currency whenever it was under pressure.

Although the pair's technical picture currently looks to favor the European currency I would not maintain a position in favor of the Euro at these levels and would expect another major correction for this.