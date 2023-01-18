The single European currency remains below the 1,08 level in the early hours of Wednesday's morning after yesterday's losses.
If the European currency remains under pressure it will be the 4th day in a row that the exchange rate has started to move lower and although it has returned several times to highs level of 1,08 , the closes of the days are at lower prices.
The behavior of the market confirmed my thinking as expressed in previous articles that the upward movement of the European currency was showing signs of fatigue.
Indeed, the recent upward momentum of the European currency has been called into question, with the consequence that a correction environment has been created for the exchange rate, with the possibility that it will extend further not small.
After the calm at the beginning of the week with a very poor agenda , like yesterday, today is also characterized by a very rich calendar which is expected to give further data to the market to correct further or return to higher levels prices.
The announcement on the course of the inflation in the European economy and then correspondingly the inflation in US for producers are expected with particular interest as the sensitivity of the two main central banks to these data is known in order to make their decisions.
In general , without any major surprise the market picture does not seem to change , with the last rise of the European currency to be in a questionable environment already and I doubt if after this correction it can repeat the upward momentum of the last months.
The consideration of buying the US currency at new peaks of the pair ultimately proved to be the most appropriate idea and I do not see any significant reason for a change in this reasoning at present.
