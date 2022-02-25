Traders exited their long US dollar positions on Friday, pushing the EURUSD pair back above the significant support of 1.12.

Diplomatic solution soon?

Some “optimistic” news came out today, suggesting Russia is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks.

“As you know, today, the President of Ukraine Zelensky announced his readiness to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine,” Dmitry Peskov, Russian press secretary, said earlier today.

“Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the purpose of the operation was to help the LNR and the DNR, including through the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. And this, in fact, is an integral component of the neutral status.”

“In this context, in response to Zelensky’s proposal, Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk at the level of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the presidential administration for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.”

Several US data in focus

From other news, Important US data were released earlier, including durable goods, private spending, and income numbers.

US durable goods orders rose to 1.6% monthly in January, up from 1.2% previously. The ex-defense gauge slowed to 1.6% from 2.7% (but above consensus of 0.1%). Finally, the ex-transportation orders fell to 0.7% from 0.9% (but also better than 0.4% expected.).

At the same time, US personal income fell to 0.0% month-on-month, down from 0.4% in December, while personal spending rose sharply from -0.8% to 2.1%.

Additionally, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator - PCE Deflator - jumped to new cycle highs back to the early 80s. Core PCE rose 5.2% yearly as expected (up from +4.9% YoY in December), but the headline PCE Deflator rose 6.1% YoY (up from +5.8% prior and above the 6.0% expected).

Short-term outlook appears positive

The EURUSD pair rallied back above the significant support of 1.12. suggesting risk-aversion might be easing. The short-term outlook looks bullish as long as the pair trades above that level.

The first target for bulls could be near 1.1280, where previous lows are, while the following resistance will likely be at the 50-day moving average (the purple line) at around 1.1320. The key selling area is spotted at 1.1380.

Alternatively, if the situation deteriorates again, the 1.12 level could be broken to the downside, likely targeting previous lows in the 1.1120 area.