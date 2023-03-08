Share:

The US currency strongly reacted to yesterday's speech by the Chairman of the fed Jerome Powell which significantly increases the bets for a more aggressive policy from the Fed's point of view on the interest rate hikes.

The US currency achieved gains of almost 150 basis points against the euro and now appears to be developing a mild momentum to secure these levels but also aim for greater profits.

Market as it turned out continues to be extremely sensitive to any statement and also to any economic news that is announced which is capable of clarifying more the landscape about the ultimate goals of the two main central banks.

Before the Powell speech the probability of a 50 basis points hike at the next Fed's meeting was much less than 50% , but now this rate has changed and the market seems confident that the decision at the next meeting will be more aggressive.

Of course, he raised enough questions, clarifying that indeed inflation pressures remain at high levels and the goal of the central bank is to drive inflation down, but he did not fail to mention that everything also depends on future announcements, which of course keeps in game that yesterday's rhytoric may change again.

After yesterday's Powell statements, the way for further gains of the US currency has been opened in combination with the pressures faced by the stock markets, which in turn reinforce the need for purchases of the US currency, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

With the present data it would be a major surprise if the European currency beyond some corrections could find the way to recover with strong upward momentum and approaching the level of 1,07 again.

The general behavior of the market continues to confirm my thinking about the fluctuation that the exchange rate was trape into since it has indeed remained at the level of 1,05-1,07, with 1,07 level does indeed give a good opportunity for buy dollars as I mentioned in a previous article.

But now this temporary equilibrium does not seem to last long and the possibility of breaking down is definitely higher. The level at which the probability is much higher to be challenged is definitely 1,05.

In any case, special attention is needed as from today until Friday when new jobs are announced in the United States the agenda is very rich and the announcements are able to limit this possibility if they do not favor the US currency.