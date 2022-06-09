EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see its rise from the 1.066 level on the 3rd of June to the 1.075 level, momentarily reaching as high as 1.0765. Unable to maintain consolidation, however, it retracted to the 1.073 level on the 4th of June. Ealy on June 6th it attempted to move higher towards the 1.075 range but it failed once again, leading to the retraction first to the 1.07 and then to the 1.065 where it found support at the end of the June 7th session. On June 8th we saw the rebound from the support level early on and the formation of a leg up in the 1.068 range. Early on today’s session, we saw another leg up extending the uptrend, moving well into the 1.074 but retracing its step back to the 1.071 range where it was last found trading.
Today, we can expect a move towards the 1.074 range or consolidation at the current level.
If however, it fails to consolidate at the same level then a move below the closest temporary support level at the 1.075 range can be expected, possibly in the 1.068 range.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD has started to edge lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to stage a modest rebound. The ECB is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged following the June meeting but rate hike guidance could trigger a significant reaction.
GBP/USD fluctuates in tight range above 1.2500
GBP/USD has erased a large portion of its daily losses after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day. The greenback stays on the back foot amid retreating US yields and helps the pair edge higher ahead of the ECB's monetary policy announcements.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Can Ripple’s recent win against the SEC help XRP price rebound?
XRP price shows an extensive bearish outlook that matches Bitcoin’s macro narrative. The pessimistic scenario is only one support breakdown away from triggering a nosedive.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!