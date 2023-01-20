Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded in the range of around $1.0770 and $1.0870 in the past days. Currently, it is traded at around $1.0836, and we expect it to be traded at this range until ECB president Lagarde speech where she will give more hints to the direction of EUR.

