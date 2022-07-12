EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that it is traded at its lowest ever rate for the past decades, very close to parity at the current rate of 1.003. The fx pair is on a downward trend and most probably will test its strongest support level at 1. Failing to hold its rate above that level, will cause a major intraday drop. On the other hand, if it manages to hold it above that level, then a technical upward reaction could be expected.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0050, erases daily losses
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum ahead of the American session and turned positive on the day above 1.0050. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback despite the risk-averse market environment.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.1850
GBP/USD has edged higher and reclaimed 1.1850 during the European trading hours following a dip to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1807. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the US Dollar Index retreating to 108.00.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
