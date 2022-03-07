From longer term perspectives, Currency markets for the next months are driven by EUR/USD, USD/JPY and EUR cross pairs. Deeply oversold EUR/USD achieved targets from 14, 10 and 5 year averages at 1.1174, 1.1111 and 1.0973. EUR/USD is now in preparation stages to achieve its target level at 1.1300's. Longer term, EUR/USD targets 1.1478. How long.

EUR/USD broke below its 5 year average at 1.1490 in November and achieved target at 1.0973 in March or 4 months. EUR/USD traveled 129 pips per month in each of 4 months. To achieve the same 129 pips per month status on the upside, EUR/USD targets 1.1478 in 4.3 months.

Seasonally, EUR/USD traded correctly to its seasonal patterns from down months in November/ December and January. to last until May/June. Historically, EUR/USD completes 15 down months in January since 1999 and 8 months were up. EUR/USD now begins its slow ascent particularly when USD/JPY for April experienced 14 down months Vs 9 up months. April to USD/JPY movements depends on budget passage in the Japanese Diet.

AUD/USD trades 200 pips in well defined ranges from 0.7100's to 0.7300;s, 0.7300's to 0.7500's and 0.7500's to 0.7600's at the top. Overbought AUD/JPY trades 80.00 to 84.84 however 82.84 must break to target 80.00's. Overall, AUD/JPY trades 200 pip ranges to match AUD/USD.

EUR/JPY trades 124.78 to tops at 129.00's. EUR/JPY's big break is located at 126.53 and averages at 127.00's to target 129.00.

CHF/JPY is held by 124.33 and 124.28 to target 119.00's then to target 117.97. USD/JPY as the exact same currency pair trades in a similar situation as 114.60 and 114.44 must break to target 113.51 and 112.43 then 111.98.

No changes to GBP/JPY as leader of JPY cross pairs to trade 148.00's to 157.00's. For the week, GBP/JPY trades oversold.

NZD/USD trades 0.6700's to 0.7000's against vital breaks at 0.6909 and 0.6878. Overbought NZD//JPY targets lower levels at 77.61. Overall, NZD/JPY is held solidly at 75.00's. CAD/JPY also targets about 100 pips lower.

Wide range currencies: EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD and EUR/CAD target 3 to 500 pips higher. Best trades are EUR cross pairs. Targets will take time as averages are located along the price path.

No changes to GBP/USD as breaks are found at 1.3186, 1.3227, 1.3375, 1.3438 and 1.3562.

USD/JPY Weekly Trade

Week 15 begins at total +1875 pips. The last trade from Wednesday completed from 115.80 to 114.98. Entry was 115.97 and slight miss but target achieved.

Due to oversold EUR/USD as USD/JPY's perfect opposite and USD/JPY's position this week, multiple trades are offered.

Short 115.30 and 115.42 to target 114.59. Short below 114.44 to target 113.73. Long 113.73 to target 114.20. Or long 114.59 to target 114.93.













