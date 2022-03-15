EUR/USD technical analysis
-
The break above W H3 is possible.
-
W H4 is the target.
-
W H3 is interim resistance.
H4 chart EUR/USD
1. Swing low.
2. Swing high.
3. Retracement.
4. Target.
The EUR/USD is in retracement mode. Risk-on is dominating the markets now as the Russia- Ukraine situation is not getting worse and negotiations are in progress. At this point I expect a breakout as you can see from my position. If the W H3 breaks we should see the ATR high hit - 1.1050. Buy the dips scenario is holding bears from advancing further. The final target is W H4 1.1090 for the intra-week setup.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.