The EUR/USD is showing bullish structures. We should see a breakout.
We can spot the SHS pattern which is at the support level. Another consolidation is happening right now. We can see the triangle and the price close to the pinnacle. 1838 breakout should happen towards 1.2035 which is the W H4 level. Watch for buying the dips.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is extending the recovery towards 1.1950. The US dollar ignores the retreat in the Treasury yields. US stimulus-led optimism fades ahead of the PCE inflation release. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid worsening market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3900, reversing the bounce as dovish BOE's surprise offsets the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound. US inflation data awaited.
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.