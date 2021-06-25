The EUR/USD is showing bullish structures. We should see a breakout.

We can spot the SHS pattern which is at the support level. Another consolidation is happening right now. We can see the triangle and the price close to the pinnacle. 1838 breakout should happen towards 1.2035 which is the W H4 level. Watch for buying the dips.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

