EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past weeks, it is traded mainly between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently, it is at the rate of around 1.016. Around this level there is support therefore if today it manages to hold it above that level then we could expect an upward reaction towards its resistance level at around 1.02 otherwise it should test its next support level at around 1.013.