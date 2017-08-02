EUR/USD: investors side-lined, waiting for a catalyst

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0659

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

The absence of macroeconomic news this Wednesday is keeping majors range bound across the board, although the common currency outstands for its self-weakens, having extended its decline against the greenback to a fresh weekly low of 1.0640, and holding nearby ahead of Wall Street's opening. Action is limited also across stocks' markets, with European indexes stuck around their opening levels, and Wall Street pointing for a neutral opening. Investors seem to be waiting for the next big catalyst, although there are no big events scheduled for this week, with attention centered in political developments both in the US and Europe.

Despite bouncing from the mentioned low, the pair maintains a negative short term tone, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within negative territory after correcting oversold readings. Furthermore, the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA in the 1.0730/40 region, usually a sign of trend continuation. In the 4 hours chart, the technical picture is quite alike, with technical indicators bouncing modestly from oversold readings but still well below their mid-lines, whilst the 20 and 100 SMAs stand well above the current level. The key resistance comes at the 1.0700/10 region, a strong support last week and the level from where the pair retreated this one. Below 1.0620 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, towards 1.0565.

Support levels: 1.0620 1.0590 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2506

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair retreated from the 1.2545 high posted on Tuesday following BOE's Forbes comments supporting a rate hike, but buying defends the 1.2470 region ever since the day started. The House of Commons will vote for the last time on the Brexit bill today that will then pass to the House of Lords. The bill is expected to pass, with the focus on the possible amendments it will receive from policymakers. From a technical point of view, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is right above its 20 and 100 SMAs, still unable to confirm a breakout, whilst technical indicators aim higher around their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA is flat around 1.2470, whilst technical indicators are also aiming modestly higher slightly above their mid-lines. The pair needs to extend beyond the mentioned 1.2545 level to confirm a new leg higher, with the immediate target at 1.2590.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2430 1.2400

Resistance levels: 1.2545 1.2590 1.2630

USD/JPY Current price: 111.94

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Still looking for a bearish breakout. The USD/JPY pair remains under selling pressure, with the pair looking to extend its slide sub-112.00 ahead of the US opening. An early recovery was contained around 112.40/50, where in the 1 hour chart, the 100 SMA presents a bearish slope. In the same chart, technical indicators maintain strong bearish slopes within negative territory, supporting the ongoing bearish trend. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their declines after failing to overcome their mid-lines, whilst the 100 SMA continues heading south around 113.40. Earlier this week, the pair bounced twice from its 100 DMA, today at 111.65 and the level to break to confirm a new leg lower towards 111.20. A daily close below this last should favor a continued slide towards the 100.00 region during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 111.65 111.20 110.80

Resistance levels: 112.45 112.90 113.30