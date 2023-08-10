Share:

The single European currency moves just above to the levels of 1.10 having strengthened slightly But without moving away from the fluctuation range of the last days between the levels of 1,09-1,10.

Awaiting the very important data on the course of inflation in our US, investors avoid big bets, Although the latest developments with the rapid increase in natural gas prices lead some investors to think that inflationary pressures will return more threatening to the European economy consequently leading the European central bank to maintain aggressive rhetoric.

While the Italian Prime Minister's partial backtracking on the taxation of the banking sector restored calm to the international stock markets which in turn favored the European currency as the need to buy dollars which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency was reduced.

That the European currency is near 1,10 levels and not near 1,09 does not mean that the big picture has changed, as confusion remains and with pending the US inflation data later in the afternoon any bets on the course of the exchange rate are risky.

Without wanting to deviate from my main thought and my attempt to find levels for buying the European currency which so far has been not let me down, I will prefer to maintain a waiting attitude until the announcements ater in the day.