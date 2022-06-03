Signs of stabilization in the exchange rate seem to be maintained even today in anticipation on data for new jobs in the US.
The clearer picture of the European Central Bank's intentions for future interest rate hikes has backed the euro and appears to be a key factor in further price development.
In recent weeks, ECB executives have flooded the international media with comments and views on what the ECB intends.
It's almost clear that the central bank has certainly gone through the stage of discussing whether and even when interest rates should be raised.
The only debate seems to be whether the ECB should start raising interest rates by 25 basis points in July or raising it by 50 basis points.
ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB chief economist Philip Lane have sought to regain control of this particular debate.
In an interview released on Thursday, Lane outlined the path to monetary easing, announcing the de facto end to net asset purchases in early July, raising interest rates by 25 basis points at ECB meeting on July 21 and another 25 basis points increase in interest rates at the September meeting.
The basic scenario has not changed as mentioned in Wednesday's 01 June article for a return to the 1,10 to 1,15 level in the medium to long term.
Nevertheless, I believe that interest rate developments are slow to come and although the market is anticipating these results, the chances of renewed pressure on the single European currency remain.
Many important developments are constantly taking place in prices with Ukraine remaining in the spotlight.
Both the major economies of Europe and the United States are showing signs of worries, but the eurozone is more vulnerable.
For these reasons, it may not yet be time to continue strongly the latest rebound of the euro to return so fast to levels well above 1,10.
A range trading scenario at current levels with a price range of 200-300 points - with perhaps greater convergence to lower levels - I think have increased chances on the short term horizon
