The single European currency once again recalled the main feature of the last months and reacted very quickly after yesterday's pressures.

Several economic news from the Eurozone agenda weighed on the European currency as the announcements showed that significant problems remain in the European economy and it may not yet be time to see the European currency at much higher prices.

Retail sales in the eurozone's main economy, Germany, showed a decline, while data on inflation in Europe showed mixed results, further complicating the European Central Bank's intentions to raise interest rates further than the Thursday's decision that is already full priced in .

On the other side of the Atlantic, speculation that has been set up around the no decision to further increase the US debt limit burdened the US currency, which lost relatively soon all the gains it had made during the European zone.

I think this is very well planned speculative behavior as the no decision to raise the US Treasuries debt limit will suddenly trigger a credit default event for US Treasuries and I can't think of a worse armageddon for the financial system right now.

Especially at a time when geopolitical tensions between West and East remain in the foreground. There is no way that the system of Western culture would allow such an easy default .

However, the refusal of the Republicans so far to ratify the increase in the debt limit has fueled significant speculation which has driven gold prices higher , created pressure on the US currency as well as negative sentiment in the International stock markets.

Although when they set up a speculation game the end date is unknown to the general public I believe that very soon this scenario will deflate.

On today's agenda, the meeting of the US Federal Central Bank stands out and beyond the decision to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, which is fully expected, the interest is focused on the Fed's President comments regarding conclusions and further perspectives on interest rates levels.

The scenario that intense volatility will remain in play is the most possible.

In general, i maintain my basic strategy as once again the behavior of the market during yesterday's day confirmed my thought of buying the European currency in dips and correspondingly selling on new peaks.