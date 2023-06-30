Share:

The single European currency remains in Defense mode near to 1.0850 level after the intense pressures it received yesterday.

Αs macroeconomic data continues to impress in the United States the US currency was once again favored after yesterday's announcement of the growth path of the US economy which exceeded estimates.

As I mentioned and in yesterday's article despite high interest rates the US economy shows enough resilience which allows President Jerome Powell to maintain more aggressive rhetoric and the bets for at least one more interest rate hike remain.

As was yesterday's headline, the exchange rate continues to be highly sensitive to macroeconomic data announcements, and in particular to those related to inflation as it is the main catalyst for central banks decisions.

Υesterday's round was in favor of the US currency as the neutral data which did not surprise for inflation in the German economy and respectively the positive surprise for the growth of the US economy significantly favored the US currency.

The overall picture of the market remains the same and despite the significant volatility during yesterday I cannot assess that at the moment there is some strong direction, as there is a strong retracement in both directions Depending on the announcements and the temporary Momentum that prevails.

This intense volatility is expected to continue and today as we also have a very rich agenda with the Consumer Inflation Index in the Eurozone and the US personal consumption expenditures index, Fed's prefered data to which it shows particular sensitivity when making its decisions on interest rates.

So the headline of yesterday's article that the course of the exchange rate is completely determined by the announcements of economic data remains as the main thought and the positioning before important announcements I remind that it involves significant risk.

In any case, my thought of buying the European currency in every sharp dive has not gone away, and since today's economic data may also extends this dip , attractive levels for buying the euro are expected to appear, which may be well below the level of 1.08.