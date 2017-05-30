EUR/USD: inflation figures can't offset sentiment

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1161

The common currency suffered a major setback late Monday, exacerbated by thin trading conditions amid multiple holidays. Headlines suggesting that Greece may default again, and that Italy could call for elections weighed on the EUR/USD pair, sending it down to 1.1109, its lowest in two weeks. But London's opening brought back dollar's bears. The pair topped at 1.1193, paring gains after the release of German May inflation, which fell more than expected according to preliminary estimates. The consumer price index came in at -0.2% from previous month, whilst the year-on-year figure came at 1.5%, below previous 2.0$ and expectations of 1.6%. As for the US, the core PCE index came in line with expectations at 1.5% from previous 1.6%, not bad news, but surely not enough to trigger strong dollar's demand. The American currency, however, can benefit further in the short term from political woes in the Old Continent.

Technically, the upward potential remains limited, as the pair seems unable to clearly recover above 1.1160, a former support, whilst in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps containing advances as technical indicators hover directionless within negative territory. In the longer run the pair retains the bullish stance, although only with an advance beyond 1.1200 the pair can be poised to advance further. Below the mentioned daily low on the other hand, the pair has a strong support at 1.1075, the lowest in these last three weeks, with a break below it opening doors for a stepper decline towards the 1.1020/30 region.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1075 1.1030

Resistance levels: 1.1200 1.1240 1.1280

