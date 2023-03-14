Share:

The single European currency is trading in the 1,07 area as it shows signs of retreating after yesterday's rise.

Global stock markets are currently showing signs of stabilization as several officials try to convey the message that the banking sector in the United States and the European Union is sufficiently shielded and not worried by further fallout from the SV Bank collapse.

At the same time, bets that had increased latest in favor of more aggressive policy from the Fed and a possible 50 basis point hike at its next meeting appear to be narrowing.

The latest developments with the collapse of the two banks in the United States, the main cause of which is the significant increase in key interest rates in recent months, are likely to increase the level of concern from Fed officials in whether they should continue a more hawkish policy.

On the other hand, it is very possible that since it is committed to the larger and more general goal of significantly reducing the inflationary pressures that remain in the American economy, they will not hesitate to sacrifice and other small sizes banking institutions that may have the same pathologies regarding the high interest rates like SV & Signature Bank.

I believe that the development resulting from the collapse of the two banks will not limit the reasoning of the fed and will remain focus at the level of inflation pressures.

Fed believes that has the tools to protect the wider financial sector while failing to control the inflation pressures for a longer period of time is likely to widen the problem, not eliminate it.

For this reason the US Consumer price index is expected with particular interest by the markets later in the day, as this announcement is able to increase or decrease the bets on Fed's next decision.

The market remains under confusion and although the euro temporarily broke upward 1.07 level , it shows that it is struggling to secure this level and be able to continue a strong upward momentum.

Ahead of the announcement of the United States inflation data, I maintain a wait-and-see attitude, thinking of buying the US currency in case the exchange rate approaches 1,08 and if inflation rates are close to estimates.