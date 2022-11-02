The European currency is trading just below its 0.99 level in a narrow trading range as investors shy away from taking major positions ahead of the Fed's crucial rate hike announcement late in the evening.

The 75 basis point increase decision is fully expected and the possibility of any surprise is extremely small.

For this reason, the greatest interest is gathered by any comments from Fed's President , Jerome Powell, regarding the course of the American economy , the risks involved and the future intentions of the Federal Central Bank regarding the next increases.

Τhe macro economic figures so far remain in balance have not disappointed and for this reason we have seen the growth rates of the US economy remain at positive rates while recently we also had a significant reaction in the stock markets with the barometer index S&P marking values at 3900 units having significantly reacting from the 3,490 on October 13.

The picture remains cloudy from the EU side as well, with several central bank officials trying to send messages about the Ecb's intentions, which are not clear. Also the possibility of a recession in the European economy remains as the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said yesterday.

Stock markets showed some first major signs of fatigue yesterday and the possibility of the latest rally continuing looks very low.

In an environment where some significant pressures will return to the International stock markets, the US currency is expected to benefit as it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

The calendar is poor by EU macroeconomic news , consequently interest shifts to midday with the US jobs data and then the Fed decision will monopolize interest.

Investors' wait-and-see attitude towards major announcements is the most expected, while will be y difficult for the European currency to return to an upward momentum.