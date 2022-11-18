The single European currency is trading in a narrow range below the 1,04 levels as investors await President Lagarde speech with interest .
The European currency has reacted and after yesterday's losses it is moving slightly upwards trying to secure levels above 1,04 again.
As i mentioned yesterday the continuation of the strongly upward momentum for the European currency would be a surprise for me with the appearance of corrections to be the most possible scenario , something which was absolutely confirmed.
The resurgence of some hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials about what policy the central bank should pursue to curb inflationary pressures and the rebound in US debt yields once again , led to dollar purchases leading the pair to 1,03 level .
At the same time, yesterday's announcement on the course of inflation in the eurozone showed a small limitation in inflation pressures something that might limit the aggressive rhetoric from European Central Bank officials and especially from President Legrand.
On today's agenda in addition to President Lagarde speech, we have the announcement of Existing Home Sales in US , and without any major surprise is expected to have no any strong reaction in the pair .
Overall my position that the recent bullish rally in the euro is temporarily over remains , with the scenario of corrections continuing to have an increased likelihood .
It remains my yesterday's view that without any big surprise from Lagarde it would be a surprise to me if the European currency will recover and stay well above the 1,04 level for today.
