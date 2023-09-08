Share:

The single European currency is in a range-bound environment trading just above the 1,07 level with a soft reaction after yesterday's breakdown of the level.

Yesterday was characterized by continued pressure on the European currency, which in the wake of the announcement on the limitation in the growth rate of the Eurozone, broke down one more level and moved marginally below 1.07.

Market's behavior once again confirmed my thought, as characteristically pointed out in yesterday's article, the probability of breaking the 1,07 level was extremely high but without any signs of strong collapse for the European currency.

Once again however I missed the optimal reaction point as I expected levels near 1.0650 for this to happen, but the European currency reacted relatively earlier.

Despite the mild reaction of the currency, the scenario for even lower prices has not gone away .

I have been stressing for some time now that EU economic fundamentals remain a source of concern and the path of the European economy has so far narrowly avoided recession.

Apart from the announcement of consumer inflation in Germany, there is nothing else important on today's agenda and as there was no surprise and we are moving towards the end of the week the scenario of the narrow trading range to remain on the game gathers the biggest possibility.

Further correction in international markets may be the only catalyst that can trigger further significant pressures on the euro.

There is an extremely poor agenda on Monday as well. So it is logical that all the interest will be concentrated towards the end of next week when the meeting of the European Central Bank will take place.

President Christine Lagarde and the other EU zone Central Banks Governors are asked to take one of the most difficult decisions of the last meetings.