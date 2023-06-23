EUR/USD: In between its support and resistance levels, Where will the pair move?

EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that EUR had been gaining ground over USD in the past week, reaching the level above the rate of $1.10 and after Powell’s testimony, USD had started to gain back some ground, dropping the rate to the current level at around $1.0925. Today, it could test the support level at around $1.09-1.0910, and if it is able to hold it above that level, then it should react towards its resistance level which is located at around the rate of $1.0940.-1.0950, otherwise it should continue falling towards the next support level at around $1.0850.
