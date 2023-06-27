Share:

The single European currency seems to secure the 1,09 level as in an extremely calm trading environment it tries to develop a mild upward momentum.

Yesterday, as was most expected, did not give any significant surprise, the pair was limited to a very narrow trading range and the only important announcement of the ifo Institute on the climate in the German economy brought back to the fore that recessionary clouds remain over the European economy.

All the indicators for the current business climate and prospects showed a decline . Nevertheless, the exchange rate reaction was limited and the single European currency had a small retreat just below the level of 1,09 .

The resistant behavior of the European currency reminds us that despite several economic data coming to the fore and starting to question the course of development of the European economy, the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank has not yet changed.

Τhe mild upward Momentum that tries to develop the common currency but also the strong reactions after the big dips remain on the table .

From today until Friday, the agenda starts to become much richer with many statements by officials, mainly of the European Central Bank, but also announcements of critical economic data, culminating in the course of inflation in the two main economies, which is expected to fuel new bets.

Today, President Lagarde speech and durable goods orders in the US economy stand out.

President Lagarde would hardly be able to provide any new data and the most likely is to defend the aggressive rhetoric.

Most possible without any surprise from the durable goods orders the mild upward momentum of the European currency may have a small continuation but without taking large dimensions for today.

In any case I would prefer to position myself in favor of the European currency in some correction which in a mild climate may now be of small extent.