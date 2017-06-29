EUR/USD: imminent correction, but bullish anyway

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1402

Majors finally took a breath during the London session, paring gains against a whacked greenback. The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.1434, a fresh 1-year high, retreating afterwards, but holding above the 1.1400 figure. Macroeconomic data coming from the EU was quite encouraging, as the region's economic sentiment rose to 111.1 in June, the highest level since August 2007. Consumer sentiment however, remained flat at -1.3. Preliminary German inflation for June beat expectations, estimated to have increased by 1.6% in June and when compared to a year early. Monthly basis, CPI rose 0.2%, beating expectations of a flat reading. In the US, weekly jobless claim rose beyond expected, up to 244K in the week ended June 23, while Q1 GDP was revised higher, to 1.4% from a previous estimate of 1.2%.

The pair struggles around 1.1400 after the release of US data, but remains near its daily high, although a downward corrective movement seems quite likely, more on extreme overbought conditions and profit taking than on actual dollar's demand. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are actually retreating but still within overbought territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains its sharp bullish slope far below the current level, still accelerating beyond the larger ones. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1380, with a break below it favoring a continued decline that anyway won't change the dominant bullish stance.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1345 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1435 1.1460 1.1495

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD