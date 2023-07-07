Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of $1.0891 after yesterday’s swing. Today, it is testing its resistance level at around $1.0895, and if it can pass that level then we could expect it to rise further towards the next resistance level which is located at around the rate of $1.0920. On the other hand, if it fails to pass the level of $1.09, then the rate should be expected to drop towards the support level at around $1.0860. Additionally, today, at 15:30 (GMT+3), the US Nonfarm Payrolls and unemployment rate will be announced and will ultimately show the final direction of the forex pair for the day.
