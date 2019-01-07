EUR/USD hovers above critical resistance after the downfall – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has significantly dropped to lower ground as expectations for a deep Fed rate cut have dropped following the US-Sino trade truce. What's next?
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD enjoys support at 1.1320 where we see the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the SMA 100-4h, the Pivot Point one-day Support 3, and the PP 1w-S2.
Further down, only a weak cushion awaits the currency pair at 1.1261 where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the SMA 100-1d.
Looking up, EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1373 which is the confluence of the SMA 200-15m, the BB 1h-Middle, the BB 4h-Middle, the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the SMA 100-1h.
Further up, 1.1414 towers above the pair. It is the meeting point of the PP 1w-R1, the previous monthly high, and the previous weekly high.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
