In extremely narrow range trading remains the pair as the August holiday period coupled with the absence of major Economic data prevents traders from taking significant positions.

The market is showing a wait-and-see attitude ahead of tomorrow's announcements on the path of inflation in Germany and US.

The gap that has been created between the European Central Bank and the Fed regarding the policy they follow in raising interest rates may receive new data and new bets for if this will remain, will be limited or expanded.

The significant increase in energy prices in recent months has added inflation pressures in the world's largest economies, and the effort by central banks to control these pressures with one of the most important tools the increases in key interest rates is one of most important factors that influencing exchange rates.

The US Federal Central Bank is currently following a more aggressive policy than the ECB. This has led to higher interest rates with US bond yields remaining at attractive levels. This is considered one of the main reasons for the dollar's dynamics.

Although in a thin market there are often opportunities to temporarily break some levels and execute '' stop loss '' orders, the more likely scenario is that the market will remain in a narrow trading range until tomorrow ahead of the important announcements.