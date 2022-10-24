The common European currency is holding steady above the 0.98 level after last week's gains.

Although during the opening of the Asian zone it approached the levels of 0,99 , it failed to maintain these gains and has retreated again, approaching the level of 0.9820.

Last week despite being under pressure several times the Euro reaction was fast and strong and as a result it closed with significant weekly gains.

This behavior did not surprise us and confirmed our estimates that the significant reactions of the European currency remains in the game with excellent fidelity.

The stabilization of a positive sentiment in stock markets and the mild decline in US ten-year bond yields reduced the need to buy dollars.

However, yields continue to be at satisfactory levels which has limited but not completely removed investors from US yields.

After the expected increase of 75 basis points at the next Fed meeting next November bets are now starting to focus on the Fed's future intentions.

But much earlier than that, specifically on Thursday, the announcement of an increase of 75 basis points from the European central bank, which is fully priced in and expected by the markets, is expected with great interest.

So now the interest is focused on whether there will be any statements about a program to strengthen the European economy.

The enviroment remains cloudy , with the European currency albeit partially recovering but still at very low levels it remains below the psychological 1/1 level and the key issues weighing on the Euro continue to be in play.

Under this reasoning i will stay steady to my basic strategy of buying the European currency at every dip waiting for the reaction something that has not let me down so far and still has excellent fidelity.