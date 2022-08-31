Summary

The Euro (EUR/USD) pair edged higher to finish at 1.0014 (0.9970) despite broad-based US Dollar strength. Germany’s Y/Y CPI rose to 7.9% in August, up from July’s 7.5%, beating estimates at 7.8%.

Commodity FX tumbled after Brent Crude Oil sank 4.79% to USD 100.05 from USD 108.80 yesterday.

Sterling (GBP/USD) was pounded to 1.1621, its lowest since March 2020, before settling at 1.1650.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled to 0.6852 in late New York from 0.6892 yesterday. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) eased to 0.6125 from 0.6140. USD/CAD rose to 1.3090 (1.3030 yesterday).

Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) soared to 138.75 (137.55) boosted by higher US bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year treasury yield climbed to 3.10% from 3.04 % yesterday.

Other global bond rates soared. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield climbed 12 basis points to 1.50%. Germany’s August inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years. UK 10-year yield settled at 1.50%, up 10 basis points from yesterday. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield edged up to 0.22% (0.21%).

The US Dollar finished up against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. The USD/CNH pair jumped to 6.9230 from 6.8930 yesterday. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) climbed to 36.45 (36.20).

Wall Street stocks slumped amidst lower commodity prices and the market’s risk off stance. The DOW slumped 1.04% lower to 31,810 (32,227) while the S&P 500 sank to 3,986 (4,050).

Data released yesterday saw Australia’s Building Approvals plunge -17.2% in July against median estimates at -3.1%, and a previous -0.6%. UK Mortgage Approvals matched forecasts at 64,000.

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 103.2, beating expectations at 97.6. US JOLTS Job Openings climbed to 11.24 million in July higher than June’s upward revised 11.04 million.

EUR/USD – The higher-than-expected rise in Germany’s annual inflation report buoyed the shared currency. Overnight, the Euro hit a low at 0.9982 before rallying above Parity to finish at 1.0015. ECB policymakers said they were leaning towards a 75 bp rate hike (vs 50 bp rise).

GBP/USD – Sterling was pounded for the second day running to finish at 1.1652 against yesterday’s open at 1.1740. The British Pound traded heavy throughout the day, tumbling to an overnight and March 2020 low at 1.1621, before steadying to 1.1650 New York close.

AUD/USD – Lower Oil and commodity prices, coupled with broad-based US Dollar strength weighed on the Aussie Battler. The AUD/USD settled at 0.6855 from 0.6892 yesterday in choppy trade. Overnight low traded was at 0.6846, while the high recorded was at 0.6956.

USD/JPY – The Greenback took off against the Japanese Yen to finish at 138.75 from 137.55 yesterday, boosted by higher US bond yields. Japan’s 10-year JGB climbed 1 basis point to 0.22% in contrast with the 10 bp climb in the US 10-YR. Overnight high traded was at 139.08.

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar is light and kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s July Building Permits which climbed to 5%, higher than June’s -2.3%.

Japan follows with its July Retail Sales (m/m f/c -0.5% from a previous -1.4% FX Street; y/y f/c 1.9% from 1.5% - ACY Finlogix), Japanese July Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.5% from 8.9% - ACY Finlogix; y/y f/c -2.6% from -2.8% - FX Street).

New Zealand follows with its ANZ August Business Confidence (f/c -55 from -56.7 – FX Street).

China is next with its NBS August Manufacturing PMI (f/c 49.2 from a previous 49.0 – ACY Finlogix); Chinese NBS August Non-Manufacturing PMI (f/c 52.2 from 53.8 – FX Street).

Australia follows with its Q2 Construction Work Done (f/c 0.9% from -0.9% - ACY Finlogix), Australian July Private Sector Credit (no f/c, previous was 0.9%).

Japan follows next with its July Construction Orders (no f/c, previous was 15.5%), Japan August Consumer Confidence (no f/c, previous was 30.2), Japanese July Housing Starts (y/y f/c -4.1% against a previous -2.2% - ACY Finlogix).

Germany kicks off European data with its German Unemployment Rate for July (f/c 5.5% from 5.4% - FX Street), French Q2 GDP (q/q f/c 0.5% from 0.5% - FX Street), French July CPI (m/m f/c 0.6% from 0.3% - FX Street).

The Eurozone releases its August Preliminary CPI Flash Estimate (y/y f/c 9.0% from 8.9% - ACY Finlogix) and August Preliminary Core CPI Flash Estimate (f/c 4.1% from 4.0% - ACY Finlogix).

The US kicks off North America with its June ADP Employment Change (f/c 300,000 from a previous 128,000 – ACY Finlogix). Next up is US Chicago August PMI (f/c 52 from 52.1 – ACY Finlogix).

Canada releases its June GDP (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0%; y/y f/c 4.4% from 3.1% - ACY Finlogix).

Trading perspective

The Dollar edged higher against most of its rival as traders priced in elevated interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Fedwatch, a tool for gauging the odds of a rate hike (or cut) ahead of an FOMC statement, saw interest rate traders increase bets for a 75 basis-point rate hike in September to 74.5% from 66.5% following the higher-than-expected US CB Consumer Confidence report.

US bond yields rose with the benchmark 10-year rate settling at 3.10% (3.04% yesterday). It was the highest close since late June and comes ahead of this week’s US Payrolls report. Keep an eye on those bond yields.

Friday sees the release of US August Payrolls report which is the highlight of the week. Recall that July’s Non-Farms Payrolls rocketed up to 528,000. Economists are forecasting a median drop back to a more realistic 300,000.

The one exception was the Euro, which managed modest gains after holding above parity, to 1.0015. The supersized climb in Germany’s inflation report buoyed the shared currency.

EUR/USD – Has edged higher as this report is written, currently trading at 1.0030. Look for immediate resistance at 1.0050 followed by 1.0080 to cap further gains. On the downside, the shared currency has immediate support at 1.00 followed by 0.9970. Look for the Euro to consolidate in a likely 0.9975-1.0075 range today. Could see further Euro strength heading into the US NFP report. More a buyer of Euro dips today.

GBP/USD – The British currency couldn’t find any friends despite a stronger Euro and was pounded lower to 1.1652 close. Early Asia has seen steady buying of Sterling at the 1.1650 level and currently trades at 1.1672. Immediate resistance lies at 1.1680 followed by 1.1710. Immediate support is found at 1.1640 and 1.1610. Look for the British currency to trade a likely range today of 1.1640-1.1740. Further short covering could see this higher.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Dollar tumbled under the weight of broad-based US Dollar strength, weaker commodity prices and overall bearish sentiment. Overnight, the AUD/USD pair traded to a low at 0.6846 before settling at 0.6853 in late New York. Immediate support today lies at 0.6840 followed by 0.6810. On the topside, immediate resistance is found at 0.6880 and 0.6910. Likely trading range today 0.6830-0.6930. Prefer to buy dips.

USD/JPY – The Greenback finished at 138.80 Yen boosted by the higher US bond yields. Overnight high traded was at 139.08. This morning, Asia sees USD/JPY edge lower to its current 138.53 level. Immediate support lies at 138.30 followed by 138.10 and 137.80. Immediate resistance can be found at 139.10 and 139.40. Look for consolidation in this currency pair, likely range today 138.30-139.30. Neutral here, trade the range.