The EURUSD price hovered at a key support level as traders waited for the key Eurozone GDP and ZEW sentiment data. The German statistics agency, commonly known as Destatis, will first publish the latest industrial production data in the morning session. The data is expected to show that the country’s industrial production rebounded by 0.9% in July after falling by 1.3% the previous month. Later, the ZEW Institute will publish the latest German economic sentiment numbers followed by the final estimate of the second-quarter GDP data. These numbers will come a day before the European Central Bank (ECB) starts its September meeting.
The AUDUSD was little changed after Chinese data showed that the country’s economy was slowing down. According to the statistics agency, the country’s exports rose by 25.6% in August after rising by 19.3% in the previous month. In the same period, imports rose by 33.1%. As a result, the country’s trade surplus widened from $56.59 billion in July to more than $58.34 billion in August. This slowdown happened as China suffered from more Covid cases, pushing the country to shut down some ports. Recent data showed that the country’s manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI declined to the contraction zone in August.
The Australian dollar also wavered after the latest interest rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.1%. It also left its quantitative easing policies unchanged as officials adopted a wait and see approach as the country imposed tough new restrictions. New South Wales and Victoria, which account for 55% of the economy are in a lockdown. Still, Philip Lowe, the country’s central bank governor insists that the best approach to deal with the new wave is fiscal stimulus by the government.
AUDUSD
The AUDUSD was little changed after the RBA interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 0.7433, which is significantly higher than last week’s low of 0.7100. On the four-hour chart, the price is between the upper and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands. The price is also slightly above the 25-day moving averages while the MACD has moved slightly above the key neutral level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 0.7600.
EURUSD
The EURUSD declined to 1.1855 in the overnight session. This was a notable price since it was along the lower line of the ascending channel pattern. The price was also substantially lower than last Friday’s high of 1.1905. The pair is a few pips above the 25-day moving average while the RSI has started rising. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend as bulls target the upper side of the channel a 1.1900.
The NZDUSD is hovering near its highest level in about two months as New Zealand began ending its lockdown measures. The pair is trading at 0.7132, which is slightly below this week’s high at 0.7168. On the hourly chart, the price is slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved slightly below the key neutral level. The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator has also been rising. Therefore, the pair may keep rising as bulls target the key resistance a 0.7200.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.