EUR/USD: holding tight near its lows

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1736

Market is all about risk aversion this Wednesday, with safe-havens outperforming and rallying against the greenback to multi-week highs. The common currency, on the other hand, trades near the lower end of its weekly range against the American currency, around 1.1740, unable to find direction but with the risk lean towards the downside ahead of Wall Street's opening. There were no relevant macroeconomic news coming from the EU, whilst the US have just released preliminary Q2 labor cost and Nonfarm Payroll productivity, with the first up in the quarter by 0.6%, well below the expected 1.2% and previous 5.4%, while the second ticked higher, reaching 0.9% from previous 0.1%. The news are far from encouraging, as productivity grew below average, while wages increase is far from implying rising inflationary pressures.

The EUR/USD pair seems unable to find a clear direction after flirting with the key support level of 1.1715, with the market now focusing on Friday's US inflation readings before deciding whether this latest downward corrective movement could be extended. Anyway, the short term picture keeps favoring the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price develops below a bearish 20 SMA and barely holding above a still bullish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost directional strength, but hold within bearish territory. A recovery above the 1.1770 level should take out some of the bearish pressure, but it would take a daily close above 1.1810, to see the pair resuming its latest advance.

Support levels: 1.1715 1.1675 1.1630

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850

