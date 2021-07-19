EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD inside day holding just above support again at 1.1780/70 & just below first resistance at 1.1835/45. Outlook is negative for the start of this week.
USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 worked again on the bounce to the targets of 1.2500/10, 1.2580/90 & strong resistance at 1.2620/30. We topped exactly here.
GBPCAD hit the target of 1.7420/30 & topped exactly here. The pair then bottomed exactly at first support at 1.7350/30.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding support again at 1.1780/70 today meets first resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts need stops above 1.1855. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1875/80 before strong resistance at 1.1895/1.1905.
Frist support is at 1.1780/70. A break lower targets 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660.
USDCAD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2620/30. Shorts here need stops above 1.2655. A break above here is a buy signal for the start of this week eventually targeting 1.2740/50.
First support at 1.2535/25. Strong support at 1.2480/70. Longs need stops below 1.2455.
GBPCAD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.7350/30. Much better support at 1.7300/1.7290 today. Longs need stops below 1.7265.
Very minor resistance at 1.7420/30 today. A break higher targets 1.7490/1.7500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
