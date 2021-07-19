EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD inside day holding just above support again at 1.1780/70 & just below first resistance at 1.1835/45. Outlook is negative for the start of this week.

USDCAD longs at 1.2460/40 worked again on the bounce to the targets of 1.2500/10, 1.2580/90 & strong resistance at 1.2620/30. We topped exactly here.

GBPCAD hit the target of 1.7420/30 & topped exactly here. The pair then bottomed exactly at first support at 1.7350/30.

Daily analysis

EURUSD holding support again at 1.1780/70 today meets first resistance at 1.1835/45. Shorts need stops above 1.1855. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1875/80 before strong resistance at 1.1895/1.1905.

Frist support is at 1.1780/70. A break lower targets 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660.

USDCAD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2620/30. Shorts here need stops above 1.2655. A break above here is a buy signal for the start of this week eventually targeting 1.2740/50.

First support at 1.2535/25. Strong support at 1.2480/70. Longs need stops below 1.2455.

GBPCAD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.7350/30. Much better support at 1.7300/1.7290 today. Longs need stops below 1.7265.

Very minor resistance at 1.7420/30 today. A break higher targets 1.7490/1.7500.

Chart