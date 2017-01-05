EUR/USD: Holding ground, downside limited
EUR/USD Current price: 1.0916
The EUR/USD pair trades at 1.0916, advancing modestly after the release of soft US data. Majors are mostly range bound in tight trading, as European markets are closed amid the Labor Day. In the US, personal income in March rose by 0.2%, less than expected, while spending remained flat. Core PCE inflation fell monthly basis by 0.1% as expected, whilst the annual reading came in at 1.6%, below previous 1.8%. Tepid inflation figures cooled the case for a June rate hike ahead of Fed's meeting later this week. Still pending of release are the US Markit and ISM manufacturing PMIs, but seems unlikely these reports can change the negative sentiment towards the greenback.
Technically, the pair is slowly regaining its upward potential, although it remains neutral, well-limited by last week's range of 1.0820/1.0950. Holding near the higher end of the range, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is aiming to regain some ground, as technical indicators turned higher, but still hold within neutral territory. In the meantime, the price remains hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA. The pair has a major resistance area between 1.0930/50, and it would take a break above this last to confirm a new leg higher towards the 1.1000 region. The first line of buyers stands at 1.0855, followed by 1.0820.
Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0790
Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.