EUR/USD: Holding ground, downside limited

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0916

The EUR/USD pair trades at 1.0916, advancing modestly after the release of soft US data. Majors are mostly range bound in tight trading, as European markets are closed amid the Labor Day. In the US, personal income in March rose by 0.2%, less than expected, while spending remained flat. Core PCE inflation fell monthly basis by 0.1% as expected, whilst the annual reading came in at 1.6%, below previous 1.8%. Tepid inflation figures cooled the case for a June rate hike ahead of Fed's meeting later this week. Still pending of release are the US Markit and ISM manufacturing PMIs, but seems unlikely these reports can change the negative sentiment towards the greenback.

Technically, the pair is slowly regaining its upward potential, although it remains neutral, well-limited by last week's range of 1.0820/1.0950. Holding near the higher end of the range, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is aiming to regain some ground, as technical indicators turned higher, but still hold within neutral territory. In the meantime, the price remains hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA. The pair has a major resistance area between 1.0930/50, and it would take a break above this last to confirm a new leg higher towards the 1.1000 region. The first line of buyers stands at 1.0855, followed by 1.0820.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0790

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD