AUDUSD beat strong resistance at the March high at 7430/40 to test very strong resistance at 7480/90. Shorts need stops above 7510. A break higher is a medium-term buy signal. Shorts at 7480/90 target 7440/30, perhaps as far as 7380/60.
GBPUSD break above 1.3215/25 was our buy signal targeting 1.3300/20 - hit overnight as I write. Eventually we could reach as far as resistance at 1.3400. A pullback to the neckline at 1.3230/20 is a buying opportunity with stop below 1.3300.
EURUSD holding first resistance at 1.1.1045/1.1060 is a sell signal targeting 1.0975/65 then 1.0910/00. This is not support so if we continue lower look for 1.0850 before a retest of the March low & important 5-year trend line support at 1.0825/05. Longs need stops below 1.0780. Shorts at 1.1045/60 stop above 1.1080. A break higher targets resistance at 1.1120/40.
USDCAD tests strong support at 1.2600/1.2580. Longs need stops below 1.2550. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.2485/75. Longs at strong support at 1.2600/1.2580 target 1.2670/80 then first resistance at 1.2700/20 for profit-taking before the weekend.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
