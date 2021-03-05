EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2000/1.1990 for a sell signalwith a break below the February low at 1.1950 expected to add pressure initiallytargeting 1.1900/1.1890.
USDCAD holding above 1.2660/50 is positive for today with a break above 1.2700acting as a buy signal.
Daily analysis
EURUSD holding below 1.2000/1.1990 is a sell signal with a break below the Februarylow at 1.1950 expected to add pressure initially targeting minor support at1.1900/1.1890 today. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for next weektargeting 1.1830/25.
Gains are likely to be limited with a selling opportunity at 1.2000/20 & stops above1.2040.
USDCAD holding above 1.2650 targets 1.2690/1.2700. Be ready to buy a break abovehere for a retest of last week’s high at 1.2740/50, perhaps as far as 12.840/60.
Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support near 1.1950 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.