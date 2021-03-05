EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2000/1.1990 for a sell signalwith a break below the February low at 1.1950 expected to add pressure initiallytargeting 1.1900/1.1890.

USDCAD holding above 1.2660/50 is positive for today with a break above 1.2700acting as a buy signal.

Daily analysis

EURUSD holding below 1.2000/1.1990 is a sell signal with a break below the Februarylow at 1.1950 expected to add pressure initially targeting minor support at1.1900/1.1890 today. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for next weektargeting 1.1830/25.

Gains are likely to be limited with a selling opportunity at 1.2000/20 & stops above1.2040.

USDCAD holding above 1.2650 targets 1.2690/1.2700. Be ready to buy a break abovehere for a retest of last week’s high at 1.2740/50, perhaps as far as 12.840/60.

Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.

Chart