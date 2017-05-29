EUR/USD: holding at the lower end of its weekly range

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1187

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully around Friday's close, as holidays in the UK and the US keep volumes to the minimum this Monday across the financial world. There are were no big news so far, with investors eyeing now ECB's Draghi speech later today, to get more clues on monetary policies in the Euro Area. Activity however, won't resume until the upcoming Asian opening. In the meantime, the pair is trapped in the 1.1160/1.1180 region, the lower end of last week's range.

The short term picture for the pair maintains the risk towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, it's developing below a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim higher within bearish territory, not enough to confirm further gains ahead. Ongoing dollar weakness also limit chances of a deeper decline, amid continuous political jitters in the world's largest economy. Below 1.1160, the pair can trigger some stops and fall further, but buying interest will likely resurge on approaches to 1.1080.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1295

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD