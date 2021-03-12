EUR/USD: Holding above 1.1960/50 is a buy signal targeting 1.2030/40

EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD shorts at strong resistance at 1.1950/65 were unfortunately stopped above 1.1980. Outlook positive if we hold above first support at 1.1960/50.

USDCAD collapsed, holding below 1.2630 to target 1.2600 & 1.2570/60 before reaching 1.2524 over night.

Daily Analysis

EURUSD holding above 1.1960/50 is a buy signal targeting 1.2030/40. Try shorts with stops above 1.2060.

Longs at 1.1950/65 need stops below 1.1940. A break lower risks a slide to 1.1925 & 1.1900/1.1890.

USDCAD oversold short term but no buy signal. We are still in a sideways trend so it is difficult to judge direction day to day. However a bounce meets first resistance at 1.2565/75. Further gains meet strong resistance at 1.2600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.2640.

Key support at the February low at 1.2470/60. A weekly close below here however is a sell signal for the start of next week.

Chart