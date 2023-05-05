Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded 5 pips above its support level at $1.10345.

Yesterday ECB raised the interest rate by 0.25% and signals more hikes, and the FX pair fell at the support level of $1.10 though it managed to hold above that rate.

Today, if it manages to hold above the level of $1.1030, then we should see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.1080, otherwise it could test the next support level at around $1.0950.