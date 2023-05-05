Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded 5 pips above its support level at $1.10345.
Yesterday ECB raised the interest rate by 0.25% and signals more hikes, and the FX pair fell at the support level of $1.10 though it managed to hold above that rate.
Today, if it manages to hold above the level of $1.1030, then we should see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.1080, otherwise it could test the next support level at around $1.0950.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.