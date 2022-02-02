EURUSD beat strong resistance at 1.1205/10 & was expected to target strong resistance at 1.1255/65 - this target was hit & is holding as I write. However a break above 1.1280 today is a buy signal.

USDCAD we wrote: should meet very strong support at 1.2665/55. Longs need stops below 1.2645.

A low for the day exactly at 1.2665/55 yesterday & a potential 60 pip profit on the bounce to minor resistance at 1.2710/20 with a high for the day exactly here.

These 2 levels marked the low & the high for the day.

Daily analysis

EURUSD hit the next target & strong resistance at 1.1255/65 which is still holding today. Shorts need stops above 1.1275. A break above 1.1280 is a buy signal targeting 1.1300/10, perhaps as far as 1.1340/50.

Shorts at strong resistance at 1.1255/65 target 1.1210/00. If we continue lower look for minor support at 1.1180/70.

USDCAD held very strong support at 1.2665/55. Longs need stops below 1.2645. A break lower however targets 1.2615/05.

Minor resistance at 1.2710/20 held the bounce yesterday but above here can target 1.2750/60, perhaps as far as 1.2780/90.