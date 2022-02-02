-
EURUSD beat strong resistance at 1.1205/10 & was expected to target strong resistance at 1.1255/65 - this target was hit & is holding as I write. However a break above 1.1280 today is a buy signal.
-
USDCAD we wrote: should meet very strong support at 1.2665/55. Longs need stops below 1.2645.
-
A low for the day exactly at 1.2665/55 yesterday & a potential 60 pip profit on the bounce to minor resistance at 1.2710/20 with a high for the day exactly here.
-
These 2 levels marked the low & the high for the day.
Daily analysis
EURUSD hit the next target & strong resistance at 1.1255/65 which is still holding today. Shorts need stops above 1.1275. A break above 1.1280 is a buy signal targeting 1.1300/10, perhaps as far as 1.1340/50.
Shorts at strong resistance at 1.1255/65 target 1.1210/00. If we continue lower look for minor support at 1.1180/70.
USDCAD held very strong support at 1.2665/55. Longs need stops below 1.2645. A break lower however targets 1.2615/05.
Minor resistance at 1.2710/20 held the bounce yesterday but above here can target 1.2750/60, perhaps as far as 1.2780/90.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
