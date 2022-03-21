EUR/USD hits resistance near a downside line

EUR/USD traded on Friday, after hitting resistance on Thursday slightly above the downside resistance line taken from the high of February 10th. The slide found support near the round number of 1.1000, and then, the rate moved sideways, but stayed below the aforementioned downside line. In our view, this keeps the short-term outlook somewhat negative.
That said, in order to get confident on another round of selling, we would like to see a clear dip below the 1.1000 barrier. This may initially encourage the bears to push towards the 1.0925 barrier, marked by the low of March 15th, or the 1.0900 hurdle, marked by the low of the day before. If neither barrier is able to stop the slide, then a break lower could pave the way towards the low of March 7th, at around 1.0807.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies slightly above 50 and looks ready to slide below it, while the MACD, although slightly positive, runs below its trigger line, showing signs that it could turn negative. Both indicators suggest that the pair may start gaining downside speed again soon, and add more credence to the view that some further declines could be looming.
On the upside, we would like to see a strong break above 1.1145, the high of March 2nd, before we start examining whether the outlook has turned overly positive. This could confirm the break above the downside resistance line drawn from the peak of February 10th, and may see scope for advances towards the 1.1235 zone, defined as a resistance by the peak of March 1st. Slightly higher lies the 1.290 zone, which acted as a strong support on February 14th and 22nd, the break of which could set the stage for extensions towards the 13.65 hurdle, or the 1.1395 obstacle, marked by the peaks of February 23rd and 16th, respectively.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weak as Fed’s Powell notes “inflation is much too high”
The EUR/USD pair holds at the lower end of its daily range amid concerns related to the Eastern European crisis, comments from chair Jerome Powell, who noted Fed predictions might become out of date soon in the current times.
GBP/USD nears 1.3200 as demand for the dollar recedes
GBP/USD is up as demand for the dollar eases, as Wall Street struggles to remain afloat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit-related headlines are leading the way.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity for an explosive 40% rally
Shiba Inu price action seems to be repeating itself after a recent breakout from its downtrend. The rebound is pausing and might go for a liquidity run below a vital support level before a full-blown rally kicks off.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.