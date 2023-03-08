Share:

Fed’s Chair Powell’s comments resulted in the USD rallying to the upside yesterday. The DXY (USD basket) has closed over +1.1% on the day. However, this upside pressure has resulted in sentiment being at overbought extremes.

Using support and resistance zones and cypher formations, I am looking for a sustained move to the upside now for the EURUSD.

The Eurozone GDP later today (Gross Domestic Product) could also give this trade idea a boost.

Technical

DXY daily

The index has moved into a kill zone. This is between 105.29 and 105.62. Support is seen at 103.55 next week. This could possibly form a reverse head and shoulder pattern and shouldn’t be ignored.

DXY weekly

This rejection is highlighting the possibility for a sustained move lower in the BC leg of, what looks like, a large BAT formation. It should be noted that this leg is corrective.

EUR/USD daily

Reflecting the DXY bias back onto EURUSD, we look to be forming the same pattern in the opposite direction. The support level is 1.0527. We made a 1.0524 low this morning. The resistance next week is seen at 1.0694. However, we could see higher levels in this pair over the medium term.