US stocks, and Bitcoin rallied on Friday, boosted by gains in tech stocks on surprisingly strong Netflix results, Google’s job cut announcement and dovish hints from Federal Reserve (Fed) members.
This week, the quiet period for Federal Reserve (Fed) officials will help us digest what has been said over the past weeks and focus on earnings!
Microsoft, Johnson&Johnson, General Electric,Texas Instruments, Intel, Tesla Mastercard, Visa, Chevron and American Express are among companies that will go to the earnings confessional this week.
Big Tech earnings projections are down by about 5% since October.
Yet, expectations went sufficiently low that there is plenty of room for a positive surprise, as has been the case with Netflix.
In the FX, the US dollar kicked off the week under pressure. The EURUSD already hit the 1.09 mark early in the session. Cable advanced to 1.2450.
The barrel of American crude posted its second straight week of advance, though the 100-DMA hasn’t been cleared… just yet!
