EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD we wrote: breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2000/1.1990 for asell signal with a break below the February low at 1.1950 expected to add pressureinitially targeting 1.1900/1.1890.
Could not be more accurate. We hit 1.1900/1.1890 & bottomed exactly here. Outlookremains negative in what I believe to be a developing bear trend.
USDCAD did hold above 1.2660/50 & beat 1.2700 for a buy signal but we held thenext target & last week’s high at 1.2740/50. We tumbled further than I would haveexpected to retest support at 1.2660/50.
Daily analysis
EURUSD hit our target minor support at 1.1900/1.1890. We bottomed exactly herebut outlook remains negative. A break below 1.1880 test the best support for todayat 1.1835/25 as we become oversold. There is likely to be a consolidation here,perhaps a recovery to 1.1880/90.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.1940/50. Further gains areunlikely but meet a selling opportunity at 1.1790/80 & stops above 1.1995.
USDCAD holding first support at 1.2660/50 re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. Be ready to buya break above here (again today) for a retest the 2 week high at 1.2740/50. A breakhigher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.
Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
