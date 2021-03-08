EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD we wrote: breaks 500 week moving average support at 1.2000/1.1990 for asell signal with a break below the February low at 1.1950 expected to add pressureinitially targeting 1.1900/1.1890.

Could not be more accurate. We hit 1.1900/1.1890 & bottomed exactly here. Outlookremains negative in what I believe to be a developing bear trend.

USDCAD did hold above 1.2660/50 & beat 1.2700 for a buy signal but we held thenext target & last week’s high at 1.2740/50. We tumbled further than I would haveexpected to retest support at 1.2660/50.

Daily analysis

EURUSD hit our target minor support at 1.1900/1.1890. We bottomed exactly herebut outlook remains negative. A break below 1.1880 test the best support for todayat 1.1835/25 as we become oversold. There is likely to be a consolidation here,perhaps a recovery to 1.1880/90.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.1940/50. Further gains areunlikely but meet a selling opportunity at 1.1790/80 & stops above 1.1995.

USDCAD holding first support at 1.2660/50 re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. Be ready to buya break above here (again today) for a retest the 2 week high at 1.2740/50. A breakhigher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.

Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.

